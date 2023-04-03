‘Extraction 2’ trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake

On Monday, Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for “Extraction 2,” the new action film directed by Sam Hargrave. The project is a sequel to the 2020 film which he also directed.

Also returning to write the script for the anticipated sequel is Joe Russo who also produced the project alongside his brother Anthony. It is based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks, the Russo brothers, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

You can check out the trailer here:

It stars Chris Hemsworth who reprises his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, while Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili star in supporting roles. Rake, of course, was presumed dead at the end of the first film, but the door was left ajar just enough that his return was possible. With more than 231 million hours viewed of “Extraction” in its first 28 days, at least according to Netflix’s internal metrics, it’s easy to see why Rake is back.

“Extraction 2” arrives on June 16 on Netflix.

