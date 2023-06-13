Ezra Miller makes first public comments since August at ‘The Flash’ premiere

Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old star of “The Flash,” made an appearance at the Hollywood premiere of the Warner Bros. Discovery tentpole film on Monday night at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The troubled performer, who uses they/them pronouns, posed for pictures on the red carpet and made some brief remarks. To director Andy Muschietti, they said, “I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental.” Miller also thanked the Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios brass, including James Gunn and Peter Safran, saying, “Your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

The actor has been out of the spotlight since last August, at the end of a spree of incidents that included charges in Vermont for stealing liquor from a neighbor, arrests in Hawaii for fighting in bars, and an accusation from the parents of a Native American activist that their child had been groomed by Miller. These charges have, by and large, quietly gone away, with Miller coming forward to say that they “now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

Miller’s statement continued, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller has done no publicity for “The Flash” thus far.

If “The Flash” can still perform at the box office despite its lead actor in a PR crisis, it may influence the decision-making at DC and WBD’s rival, Marvel and Disney. Jonathan Majors, who has been cast as the central villain in the forthcoming “Avengers” team-ups, was arrested in early April in New York City on charges of assault and harassment. (Majors had denied the allegations.)

“The Flash” debuts in theaters this weekend. A standalone film for this version of the scarlet speedster was first teased at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2013.

