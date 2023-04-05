F. Murray Abraham (‘The White Lotus’) jumps up to 3rd place in Emmy odds

F. Murray Abraham, a Best Actor Oscar winner for “Amadeus” (1984), is now looking to claim his first Emmy Award thanks to HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The actor recently jumped up to third place in Gold Derby’s Best Drama Supporting Actor Emmy odds for playing Bert Di Grasso, an aging man who’s visiting his ancestors’ homeland of Sicily with his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco).

Abraham already has three Emmy nominations to his name for “Homeland” (guest actor in 2015 and 2018) and “Moon Knight” (voice-over performance in 2022), but he’s hoping the TV academy’s love for “The White Lotus” will finally push him over the edge. The only two supporting actors ahead of him on Gold Derby’s predictions chart are Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin, both from “Succession.” Macfadyen is the category’s reigning champion, while Culkin is looking for his third nom.

Abraham spends much of the second season as Bert trying to prove to his family, and in a way, to himself, that he’s still the same virile and capable man he’s always been. But Bert repeatedly falls down and has memory lapses, suggesting his age is catching up to him. His grandson Albie often finds himself caught off-guard by some of Bert’s old school (read: un-woke) comments, especially those directed toward women.

So far this awards season, Abraham has nabbed a Golden Globe nomination and shared in the win at the Screen Actors Guild Award for drama ensemble. Abraham delivered the SAG speech for his entire cast, calling it a “wonderful time” and giving a prayer to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and the war in Ukraine and Russia. “Union forever!” he shouted at the end of his acceptance speech.

Currently, Gold Derby’s predicted eight nominees in Best Drama Supporting Actor are Macfadyen, Culkin, Abraham, Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”). Other potential “White Lotus” supporting actor nominees include Imperioli, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The first season of “The White Lotus” won a whopping 10 Emmys last year when it was classified as a limited series, including for actors Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. Its other victories were for series, directing (Mike White), writing (White), picture editing, music composition, casting, sound mixing and main title theme music. Because Coolidge returned in Season 2 as the same character, the show had to switch categories from limited series to drama.

