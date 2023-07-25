F. Murray Abraham (‘The White Lotus’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that F. Murray Abraham is entering the “The White Lotus” episode “Abductions” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. “Abductions” aired on December 4, 2022, and is the sixth episode of the HBO drama’s second season. It’s the 12th episode of the series overall.

In “Abductions,” after admitting their marriage needs work, Ethan (Will Sharpe) grows suspicious of Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cam (Theo James). As they look forward to a lavish party at Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) Palermo estate, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) gives Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) a hazy warning about Jack (Leo Woodall). Meanwhile, the Di Grassos (including Bert, played by Abraham) head out in search of distant Sicilian relatives, but Dominic (Michael Imperioli) bristles when Albie (Adam DiMarco) invites Lucia (Simona Tabasco) along as their translator. “Abductions” was written and directed by series creator-showrunner Mike White.

This year marks the first Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category for Abraham and his fourth Emmy nom overall. He is yet to win. He did, however, win a lead actor Academy Award in 1985 for “Amadeus.” For this 2023 contest, Abraham is competing against “Succession” castmates Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Alexander Skarsgard as well as his fellow “The White Lotus” players Theo James, Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe.



“The White Lotus” received 23 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with nods for nine of its supporting acting regulars as well as writing and directing bids for White. The series has earned a total of 44 Emmy nominations in its two seasons and won 10 trophies in 2022 while competing as a limited series.

