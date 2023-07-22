Fabio Costa on ‘Project Runway’ elimination: ‘I never compromised’

“There’s something so magical about challenging yourself and coming into this roller coaster ride and leaving still wanting to be here,” said designer Fabio Costa as he was eliminated from “Project Runway” in season 20, episode seven, “Fashion, Inside Out.” “I roll with the punches to show myself not only that I still have fight but to reassure myself how much I love this. I never compromised, and I hope that’s inspiring.”

Costa is a “Project Runway” veteran among veterans. This was his fourth season competing on the fashion competition series. He was the runner-up in season 10, then finished fifth on “Project Runway All-Stars” season four, and was a runner-up again in “Project Runway All-Stars” season six. His ninth place finish this season marks his poorest showing.

It was a rough few weeks for Costa. In “Seeing Red,” judge Nina Garcia complained that too many of the contestants’ draped, minimalist looks were similar to each other, but Costa, whose specialty is minimalist draping, was the one who ended up at the bottom for a design that Garcia thought played it safe. Then in “Like Totally ’90s,” Costa was on the losing team and once again was told by Garcia that his design was too safe, which baffled him because he thought it was his best look yet on the show.

That threw him off his game going into “Fashion, Inside Out.” When following his own fashion instincts, he was told he was being too conservative. So when he tried to turn up the volume he ended up feeling defeated and delivered a look that the judges — even without Garcia on the panel this week — thought needed to be edited way down. If given more time on the show, perhaps he would’ve found his way to whatever happy medium the judges were looking for, but unfortunately his time ran out.





