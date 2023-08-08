‘Fair Play’ trailer: Watch Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich battle it out in Netflix thriller

If it looks like the walls are closing in on stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in the new trailer for Netflix’s “Fair Play,” that’s no accident. “We physically started to bring the walls in—the hallway between their living room and their bedroom,” writer and director Chloe Domont told Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday, hours before the wide release of the “Fair Play” trailer. “It’s not anything that I ever wanted or expected the audience to notice. You just feel like the world is closing in on them.”

Domont’s thriller made waves at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where Netflix picked it up for a reported $20 million. The streaming service will release “Fair Play” this fall alongside its stable of flashy awards contenders, including “May December” and “Maestro.”

Here’s the logline: “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, ‘Fair Play’ unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Domont said she was excited about the prospect of her first feature inspiring true conversation between its viewers. “The thing about this film is that no one person is going to walk out of this movie feeling the same way as someone else,” Domont said. “I’m here to slap people in the face, strangle them a little bit, choke them out…. I’m excited to open it up because I think it’ll stir even more conversation and debate.”

Dynevor is best known for her role on Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and scored strong reviews for “Fair Play” out of Sundance. The film was also cited as a return to form for Ehrenreich, who also has a key supporting part opposite Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer.”

“Fair Play” will debut in theaters on September 29 before hitting Netflix on October 13. The film will have its international premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

