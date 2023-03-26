Fall Out Boy ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ reviews: Their joyous 8th album ‘feels like a return to home’

The rock band Fall Out Boy came out with their eighth studio album “So Much (for) Stardust” on Friday, March 24, 2023. So what do critics think of their new collection, and how does it compare to the ones that came before?

As of this writing “Stardust” has an impressive MetaCritic score of 84 based on seven reviews counted thus far, all of them positive. That’s actually the highest score recorded for any album by the band, and it’s well over their career average of 71. And with a little over a dozen fans’ scores counted, it’s sitting on an 8.1 out of 10 user rating. So is this really the group’s best album yet?

Sarah Jamieson (DIY Magazine) says it’s “a return to the bold, luscious pop-rock that they honed early on … An album that exudes charm and euphoria, while still very much being Fall Out Boy’s DNA, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is a real joy.” Erica Campbell (New Musical Express) agrees that the band is informed by their past work: “With their latest collection, evolution looks less like diverging from their past and more like learning from and expanding it.”

Steven Loftin (The Line of Best Fit) agrees that it “feels like a return to home,” adding that “grandiosity remains Fall Out Boy’s preferred delivery, and with a renewed six-string focus wrapping nicely around maturer themes and genres, it holds up well.” Ian Gormely (Exclaim) thinks that with its throwback to their earlier style, “the record has all the makings of fan service catnip — it’s to the band’s credit that it never comes off as such.” However, “this retconning of the band’s history essentially erases 15 years of musical progress.”

What do you think of Fall Out Boy’s latest? Is it a return to form, or do you wish the band would continue to explore sonically?

