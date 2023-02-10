‘Fast X’ trailer: Four Oscar winners help Vin Diesel hit the road one more time [Watch]

Back in 2015, just before the release of “Furious 7,” the seventh installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, star Vin Diesel suggested in an interview that the film would win Best Picture at the Oscars. “Universal is going to have the biggest movie in history with this movie,” Diesel told Variety at the time. “It will probably win best picture at the Oscars unless the Oscars don’t want to be relevant ever.”

Sadly, for Diesel and perhaps the academy itself, “Furious 7” didn’t win any awards at the 2016 ceremony. But in the years since being blanked by the Oscars for the blockbuster hit, the “Fast” franchise has found a different way to approach awards credibility – casting Oscar-winning stars.

So on the heels of Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren joining the “Fast” universe in previous installments, the latest film, “Fast X” (out May 19), found room for Brie Larson and Rita Moreno.

Both Oscar winners factor heavily in the first trailer for “Fast X,” the upcoming 10th film in the blockbuster franchise, which was released on Friday before its linear television debut during the Super Bowl. Larson appears as a shadowy official seemingly on the side of Diesel’s Dom Toretto; Moreno plays Dom’s grandmother.

But audiences aren’t necessarily showing up to “Fast and Furious” movies for its awards bonafide. So the “Fast X” trailer leans heavily on the explosive action that has become a hallmark of the series. In this installment – which promises to be the beginning of the end, as “Fast X” stands as the penultimate entry in the franchise – Dom and his extended family face trouble in the form of a villain from their past (played by Jason Momoa). Cars crash, everything explodes, and Diesel talks about the virtue of family.

Here’s the plot summary courtesy of Universal:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

“Fast X” is directed by Louis Leterrier (“The Incredible Hulk”), and also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood.

