‘Fatal Attraction’ trailer: Paramount+ series reboots the ‘80s classic with Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan [Watch]

The new take on “Fatal Attraction” will not be ignored any longer. On Monday, Paramount+ released the official trailer for the new drama series, which takes the familiar intellectual property from the 1980s and refashions the material for a modern age.

Starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, the new take on “Fatal Attraction” begins with an interesting twist: Dan Gallagher (Jackson) in prison for the murder of Alex Forrest (Caplan) 15 years earlier. As the trailer shows, the drama bounces between time periods – with Dan out of jail in the present day and hoping to prove his innocence in Alex’s death, and then flashbacks to their clandestine affair in 2008. (The idea that Dan would face criminal charges for killing Alex has seeds in the ending of the original 1987 movie when Alex dies by suicide and then frames Dan for her death.)

In addition to Jackson and Caplan, the series stars Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Reno Wilson. Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) is the series writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Other executive producers include Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), Darryl Frank (“The Americans”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”). Silver Tree is also an executive producer and directed five episodes.

Originally set to debut on April 30 with two episodes followed by weekly drops, Paramount+ tweaked the release pattern with three episodes set to drop on April 30, followed by weekly episode premieres on Sundays before the final two episodes air on May 28. The slight shift will allow this season of “Fatal Attraction” to compete as a limited series as well as a drama at the 2023 Emmy Awards, depending on what the network decides. (While there are no public plans for a second season, Paramount+ press materials have referred to the episodes as the “first season.”)

Watch the trailer below.

