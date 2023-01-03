Which snubbed female artist deserves 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? [POLL]

After many years of snubbing female artists, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters have done a much better job recently. Their selections in the past four years include Pat Benatar (2022), Whitney Houston (2020), Janet Jackson (2019), Carole King (2021), Stevie Nicks (2019), Dolly Parton (2022), Carly Simon (2022) and Tina Turner (2021).

But there are still quite a few solo ladies that have also been patiently been waiting their turns. Vote in our new poll below about which of these 13 female rocker deserves induction in 2023. Watch for other polls soon for male artists and groups that deserve induction.

MARY J. BLIGE

Eligible since 2018. Top songs include “Be Without You,” “Mighty River” and “Real Love.” Nominated for 38 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

KATE BUSH

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Hounds of Love,” “Running Up That Hill” and “The Sensual World.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards.

MARIAH CAREY

Eligible since 2015. Top songs include “Always Be My Baby,” “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “Vision of Love.” Nominated for 34 Grammy Awards with five wins.

CHER

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Bang Bang,” “Believe,” “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves,” “Half-Breed.” Nominated for six solo Grammy Awards with one win.

SHERYL CROW

Eligible since 2019. Top songs include “All I Wanna Do,” “A Change Would Do You Good,” “Everyday is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy.” Nominated for 32 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE

Eligible since 2013. Top songs include “Ain’t It Heavy,” “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with two wins.

ROBERTA FLACK

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Where Is the Love.” Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with four wins.

CHAKA KHAN

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “I Feel For You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Through the Fire.” Nominated for 22 Grammy Awards with 10 wins (including those with the band Rufus).

PATTI LABELLE

Eligible since 1987. Top songs include “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude,” “On My Own,” “Stir It Up.” Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with two wins.

CYNDI LAUPER

Eligible since 2008. Top songs include “All Through the Night,” “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “True Colors.” Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards with two wins.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

Eligible since 2016. Top songs include “Hand in My Pocket,” “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

DIANA ROSS

Eligible since 1996 (previously inducted with The Supremes). Top songs include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Someday We’ll Be Together” and “Theme from Mahogany.” Nominated for 10 Grammy Awards (as a solo artist) with no wins.

DIONNE WARWICK

Eligible since 1988. Top songs include “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Walk On By.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with five wins.