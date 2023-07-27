Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ set the close the 2023 New York Film Festival

“It’s a great honor to close the esteemed New York Film Festival with ‘Ferrari,'” said director Michael Mann in a statement regarding the news that his film has been named the Closing Night selection for the 61st annual fest on October 13. This will be the North American premiere of the film following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. It will be released to general audiences in the United States on Christmas Day.

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim said in a statement, “Michael Mann has made many remarkable movies but perhaps never one as simultaneously thrilling and moving as ‘Ferrari.’ Not just a feat of virtuosity, this is a grand and striking evolution of his career themes and his most deeply personal work. We are honored to welcome him to the festival for what I’m sure will be a Closing Night for the ages.”

“Ferrari” tells the story of title automotive legend Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver), his marriage to his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz), and his participation in a treacherous race, the Mille Miglia. So what does this selection mean for the film’s Oscar chances? Well, last year’s Closing Night selection, “The Inspection,” didn’t factor into the Oscars, but 2018’s “At Eternity’s Gate” and 2021’s “Parallel Mothers” earned lead-acting bids for Willem Dafoe and the aforementioned Penelope Cruz, respectively. The last Closing Night film to win an Oscar, though, was “Birdman,” the Best Picture winner for 2014.

This film’s pedigree is strong, though. Director Mann has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture for producing “The Aviator” and Best Picture and Best Director for his work on “The Insider.” Driver is a two-time Oscar nominee for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story.” And Cruz won an Oscar for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and has been nominated four times in all. Also, the last time a racing film with “Ferrari” in the title competed at the Oscars, “Ford v Ferrari,” it won two Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture. Just saying.

