RSVP for film makeup and hair panel on January 10: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’

Four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Heike Merker’s career has included “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Without Remorse” and “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney/Marvel)

Synopsis: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.

Bio: Camille Friend was an Emmy nominee for “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Other projects have included “The Help,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Black Panther.”

Blonde (Netflix)

Synopsis: A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

Bio: Tina Roesler Kerwin was an Emmy nominee for “Mrs. Harris.” Other projects have included “Beginners,” “Lovelace,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Seberg” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Emancipation (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.

Bio: Christien Tinsley was an Oscar nominee for “The Passion of the Christ” and an Emmy winner for “Behind the Candelabra” and “Westworld.” Other Emmy noms were for “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “The Normal Heart” and “Olive Kitteridge.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions