RSVP for film shorts panel on January 11: ‘Almost Home,’ ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ ‘The Flagmakers’

Four top film shorts filmmakers for Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, January 11, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

Almost Home (Le Hof Media)

Synopsis: When they learn of an outbreak of a dangerous virus shortly before their long-awaited return to Earth, a teenager and his mother struggle to decide whether to land or return to space aboard their confined spaceship.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: Follows a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, as they create an unexpected friendship and travel together in the boy’s search for home.

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)

Synopsis: A couple in South India care for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world.

The Flagmakers (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Employee-owned Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, sews and ships five million American flags a year. The flagmakers – locals, immigrants and refugees – stitch stars and stripes as they wrestle with identity and belonging.

