RSVP for film songwriters panel on January 12: ‘RRR,’ ‘Spirited,’ ‘Tell It Like a Woman’

Three top film composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, January 12, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

RRR (Variance Films)

Synopsis: A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Bio: M.M. Keeravaani has received Golden Globe and Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominations for “RRR.”

Spirited (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.

Bio: Benj Pasek was an Oscar winner for “La La Land” and Grammy and Tony winner for “Dear Evan Hanson.”

Tell It Like a Woman (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Synopsis: Stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera.

Bio: Diane Warren was a 13-time Oscar nominee who received an honorary Academy Award in 2022. Films have included “Armageddon,” “Music of the Heart,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Marshall” and “RBG.”

