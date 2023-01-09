RSVP for film sound panel on January 12: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Four top film sound experts will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, January 12, at 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Frank Kruse’s career has included “Rush,” “Cloud Atlas,” “A Hologram for the King,” “Suspiria” and “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Synopsis: A father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child.

Bio: Jon Taylor was a four-time Oscar nominee for “Unbroken,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant” and “First Man.” His career has also included “Fast & Furious 6,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “Bullet Train.”

