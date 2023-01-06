RSVP for film visual effects panel on January 10: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Four top film visual effects Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Frank Petzold’s career has included “The Golden Compass,” “Hercules,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “The Terror” and “Munich Games.”

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney/20th Century)

Synopsis: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.

Bio: Joe Letteri is a four-time Oscar winner for “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “King Kong” and “Avatar.” He as also nominated for “I, Robot,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions