Five reasons why fans should be excited to welcome Season 7 of ‘Outlander’

For fans of the Starz hit series “Outlander,” the time spent waiting between seasons can feel like an eternity. The sixth season concluded just over a year ago, and in that time the cast and crew have been hard at work to bring out another season of the show. We also received the bittersweet announcement at the end of March that the show’s eighth season would be its last.

Season 6 left us with a monster of a cliffhanger, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) getting arrested and sent to prison for murder and Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Ian (John Bell) setting off on a mission to get her back. Never a dull moment for the Frasers. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. Season 7 premieres on Starz on June 16. Many fans are understandably eager to see what’s in store for Jamie and Claire and the rest of the Fraser family. And for those who may be on the fence, here are five reasons why you should be excited for this forthcoming season of Outlander.

Season 7 is supersized. The episode count has varied slightly each season, with Season 1 being 16 episodes, seasons 2-4 coming in at 13 episodes apiece, Season 5 with 12 installments and the most recent sixth season just eight. Like many other shows, “Outlander” was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying it’s sixth season. And due to the demands of filming in the pandemic in 2021, shooting in the middle of the winter in Scotland, and lead actress Balfe being pregnant throughout filming, the decision was made to have a shortened season. However, Season 7 is bringing the series back to it’s roots, coming in with a whopping 16 episodes again, split into two parts.

Introducing new (or aged up) characters. Each season, we are introduced to some new faces, and this year is no exception. Last year, it was the Christie family, who seemed to bring with them the destruction of Fraser’s Ridge. This season, they welcome the Hunter siblings. The Hunters are Quakers who believe in non-violence. Denzell Hunter, played by Joey Phillips , is a doctor, and joins the Continental Army as a surgeon. His sister Rachel, played by Izzy Meikle-Small , assists as the American war for independence ramps up. They have some great interactions with the Frasers. And up next we have a new face, but not necessarily a new character. Charles Vandervaart joins the cast as Jamie’s secret (or not so secret at this point) son, William Ransom. The last time we saw William was in Season 4 when he and Lord John paid Jamie and Claire a visit while William was still a child of indeterminate age. In Season 7, William is all grown up, and fighting for the British Army. Considering Jamie has recently switched sides and will be fighting with the American, this could make things tricky.

It’s action packed. Last season had no shortage of drama, but it had a more somber and uneasy feel. War was coming. If you have watched even a little of the promotional material for Season 7, then you’ll know war has arrived. Jamie and Claire (and Ian) have seemingly joined in on the war effort, with Jamie part of the Continental Army and Claire getting back to her roots as a surgeon on the battlefield. It feels reminiscent of Season 2 and the lead up to the Battle of Culloden.

