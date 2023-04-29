5 reasons why Jason Segel will finally get long-overdue Emmy nomination for ‘Shrinking’

Now that the first season of “Shrinking” is fully available to all binge-watchers, it feels particularly urgent to highlight this Apple TV+ series’ lead actor, co-creator, writer and executive producer, Jason Segel. Despite the impressive list of iconic comedic characters like Marshall Eriksen (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Peter Bretter (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”), he has never been nominated for a major TV or film award. With the rising recognition of “Shrinking” and Segel’s undeniable likability factor, the upcoming 2023 Emmy nominations could easily correct that mistake. Here are five reasons why Segel deserves a spot in the Best Comedy Actor category this year.

1. Segel has had an impressive acting career.

At the turn of the century, Judd Appatow’s “Freaks and Geeks” (1999-2000) put Segel on the map as a promising comedy actor. “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014) brought him worldwide fame as the adorable, silly goof Marshall Eriksen. Segel didn’t stop there and starred in a series of comedy film classics like “Knocked Up” (2007), “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012) and “This is 40” (2012). The actor diversified his portfolio with drama projects like “The End of the Tour” (2015) where he played writer David Foster Wallace (a role that got him nominated for an Independent Spirit Award), “Our Friend” (2020) and his own AMC show “Dispatches from Elsewhere” (2020). Yet, Segel is still waiting on ‌the Emmys to acknowledge his talent.

2. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars.

Due to his extensive experience and natural comedic timing, Segel is the true star and center of “Shrinking.” Jimmy Laird is a three-dimensional character who is frustrating, hilarious and relatable at the same time. Besides, the actor demonstrates amazing chemistry with each of his co-stars, especially Harrison Ford, who has moved up to the fourth spot in our Best Supporting Comedy Actor odds. Great scene partners create great chances for an Emmy nomination: Last year 5 out of 6 nominees in the Best Comedy Actor category had co-stars who were also nominated.

3. Another Apple TV+ comedy series has experienced great success at the Emmys.

With Segel acting as an executive producer for “Shrinking,” he has a good chance of snatching that Emmy nomination one way or another. The other two creators of the series, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, helped bring to life one of the biggest hits of Apple TV+, “Ted Lasso.” The show has been dominating the Emmys Comedy branch for the past two years, winning a total of 11 so far. So, it’s not a shock that the same talented brains put together another funny, genuine project that could follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

4.”Shrinking” is gaining steam.

Despite its relatively quiet release, the show has been getting more and more love since the series finale on March 24. “Shrinking” recently cracked the top 10 in the Best Comedy Series race. Jessica Williams ranks 10th in the Best Supporting Comedy Actress category. Ford is looking like a lock, securely positioned in fourth. As of now, Segel sits in sixth place behind Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, climbing up from eighth place when the show premiered in January.

5. Segel would give this category new blood.

Along with Segel, Allen White (“The Bear”) is the most likely newcomer to get in, with Sylvester Stallone (“Tulsa King”) also fighting for a spot (ranked 10th). Other potential nominees are far from being Emmy virgins: Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) was nominated last year, Sudeikis won this category the past two years for “Ted Lasso” (he has four total), Hader (“Barry”) has three trophies, Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) won for acting and directing in 2017, and Martin and Short have three Emmy awards among them. Now voters have a chance to mix things up in the category and give recognition to new blood.

