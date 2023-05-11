Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ adapts disputed account of spicy corn puff’s invention [WATCH TRAILER]

2023 has given us commercial origin stories for Air Jordans, the BlackBerry, Tetris and…Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? As the poster for Eva Longoria’s directorial debut promises, it’s the flavor you know and the story you don’t.

“Flamin’ Hot” adapts former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez’s (Jesse Garcia) disputed account of the spicy corn puff’s invention. With his wife (Annie Gonzalez) and community’s support, Richard pitches the Mexican-street-corn-inspired idea to Pepsi’s CEO Roger Enrico (Tony Shalhoub) and corporate brass. Dennis Haysbert (“24”), Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) co-star. The veracity of Montañez’s claims aside, the film, based on “A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive,” has been called a resounding rags-to-riches redemption story with energy and style to spare. Watch the just-released trailer below to ready your palate.

The movie premiered at this year’s South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and won its Headliner Audience Award. Mae Abdulbaki (Screen Rant) writes, “Anchored by a fabulous cast, Longoria spins an inspirational tale that is full of heart and humor and takes a couple of risks.” Dustin Rowles (Pajiba) also compliments the first-time filmmaker, calling her an “immensely adept and funny storyteller.”

Searchlight is releasing “Flamin’ Hot” via Hulu and Disney+ on June 9.

