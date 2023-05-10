‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ FYC event: Red carpet interviews with Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and more [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford hit the red carpet Tuesday, May 9 for a special FYC event for the FX series “Fleishman is in Trouble.” Watch her exclusive chats with stars Claire Danes (Rachel Fleishman), Lizzy Caplan (Libby Epstein), Adam Brody (Seth Morris) and executive producer Sarah Timberman. The event took place at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Watch the red carpet interviews above!

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old Solly (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As Toby balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby (Caplan) and Seth (Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

The eight-episode series was created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapts from her acclaimed novel and executive produces alongside Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Battle of the Sexes”) also executive produce as well as direct multiple episodes across the series. Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini serve as additional executive producers on the multiple episodes they directed.

“Fleishman is in Trouble” is currently streaming on Hulu.

