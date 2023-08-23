‘Flora and Son’ trailer: Apple debuts first look at John Carney’s new musical drama before its September debut [Watch]

Fans of the Oscar-winning “Once” as well as “Begin Again” and “Sing Street,” take note. Filmmaker John Carney has returned with another musical drama about family dynamics and budding romance. Carney’s latest is called “Flora and Son,” and Apple Original Films will debut the project in theaters on September 22 before a bow on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on September 29.

“Flora and Son,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January to strong reviews before being acquired by Apple for what was reported as the studio’s biggest acquisition deal since “CODA,” will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival with speculation it could also play at the Telluride Festival as well.

Carney wrote and directed “Flora and Son” with original music from Gary Clark Jr., who worked with Carney on the series “Modern Love.” (The soundtrack is out on September 15, and the lead single, “High Life,” can be heard now.) The film stars Eve Hewson as a single mother who attempts to learn how to play the guitar to connect with her teen son. “Sing Street” scene-stealer Jack Reynor and Joseph Gordon-Levitt join Hewson in the cast alongside Oren Kinlan as Hewson’s onscreen son. Hewson, Gordon-Levitt, and Kinlan all perform songs in the film and on the soundtrack.

Here’s the official synopsis provided by Apple:

Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.

Carney’s films often qualify as “feel-good” and the reviews for “Flora and Son” suggest it will fit nicely within the writer-director’s filmography. “‘Flora and Son,’ which is Carney’s first movie in seven years, is his simplest since ‘Once’ (which was a magically simple movie), and it’s also his best since ‘Once,’” Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. “It’s catchy and touching, it weaves the music into the story with a spontaneity that can leave you laughing with pleasure, and it navigates an honest path from despair to belief, which is Carney’s disarmingly sweet calling card.”

Watch the trailer below.

