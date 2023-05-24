Florence Pugh defends her work in the MCU

When 27-year-old actress Florence Pugh landed the role of Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Black Widow” (and a few episodes of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye”), you’d think it would be nothing but huzzahs from the people with whom she previously worked. The financial windfall would afford her the home of her dreams and, if you were close enough to her personally, certainly she’d be in a position to pick up every check if you ever went out to dinner. Also: it meant that an audience in far greater numbers than those for “Lady Macbeth” or “Malevolent” or even the trendy “Midsommar”—no matter how great those movies might have been—would get a chance to “see her cook,” as the expression goes.

Well, according to a new interview with Time Magazine, this wasn’t exactly how things went down. She said that people in the independent film community (however one defines that) were “really pissed off.”

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever,’” Pugh said. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.’”

This dovetails with something she told the British outlet Total Film. “When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up. Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films,” she said.

Pugh was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in “Little Women,” losing to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.” (Impossible call: both were spectacular.) She’s got two massive projects coming this year. In late July she’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” in which she plays Jean Tatlock, a young Communist who gets romantically entangled with J. Robert Oppenheimer, leader of the Manhattan Project. After that, on November 3, she’ll appear as Princess Irulan of House Corrino in “Dune: Part Two”. Though the character was not in the first part, the Princess’s later writings serve as something of a framing device in Frank Herbert’s novel via (at times quite lengthy) chapter epigrams. Virginia Madsen played the role in David Lynch’s version of the film, providing voice-over throughout the perplexing picture.

