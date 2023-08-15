‘Foe’ first photo: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in new science-fiction drama

Recent Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal and four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will play a married couple with some deep secrets in the new science-fiction drama “Foe” from “Lion” filmmaker Garth Davis. “The Underground Railroad” actor Aaron Pierre also stars in the new film.

Amazon Studios released the first photo from the project on Tuesday alongside news of a theatrical release date. “Foe” will hit theaters on October 6 before it eventually cycles its way to Amazon Prime Video for its streaming debut.

In a press release, the studio called “Foe” a “haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior (Ronan and Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.”

The film is based on author Iain Reid’s novel. Reid co-wrote the film’s script with Davis. Of the film and its themes, Davis told Vanity Fair, “There’s something that a lot of people can relate to in their own relationships, in their lives. Each actor, as people, brought their own interpretation of that to the performances. There was a lot of pressure, and a lot of fuel.”

“Foe” is one of two anticipated projects starring Mescal to arrive this year. He’s also playing opposite Andrew Scott in Andrew Haigh’s new film “All of Us Strangers.”

Mescal was a Best Actor nominee this year for “Aftersun.”

Ronan has been nominated four times, for “Atonement,” “Brooklyn,” “Lady Bird,” and “Little Women.”

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions