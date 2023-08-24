‘Foe’ trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are made for each other in new Garth Davis film [Watch]

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan and recent Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal star as a married couple keeping secrets in the new Garth Davis film “Foe.” On Thursday, Amazon Studios debuted the first trailer for the project, which is set to premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival before it arrives in theaters on October 6.

“Foe” is based on the book of the same name by Iain Reid, who also co-wrote the script with Davis (best known as the director of “Lion”). According to a plot synopsis provided by Amazon, “Foe” is considered “a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior (Ronan and Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.”

“Foe” is set in 2065. The trailer showcases some of the futuristic flourishes of the film’s world-building and the tense relationship drama at its core, sparked in part by Pierre’s stranger suggesting Junior travel to space and leave Hen with a robot. It’s an idea Mescal’s character doesn’t particularly like. “I don’t want a robot living with my wife!” he shouts at one point.

“What I find really powerful about the movie is it asks us to be awake and to be alive,” Davis told Vanity Fair in an interview published last week. “A lot of the problems we face in relationships and with the environment and with all sorts of things coming our way is that we’re asleep at the wheel. This movie is really saying, ‘Wake up. Your life is precious, and if you take it for granted, you’re going to lose it.’”

“Foe” is out on October 6.

