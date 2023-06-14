Foo Fighters (‘But Here We Are’) enter top 10 in Grammy predictions for Album of the Year

Foo Fighters released their new album “But Here We Are” on June 2 to some of the best reviews of their career, but it was a bittersweet occasion. The album pays tribute to bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022, as well as to frontman Dave Grohl‘s mother, who passed a few months later. However tragic the circumstances, though, the music press is applauding their artistic accomplishment, and the band’s industry peers may follow suit with a Grammy nom for Album of the Year.

The hard rock band has surged into 10th place in our odds as of this writing. Those odds are calculated from the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. And there’s plenty of precedent for it. Foo Fighters have been nominated for Album of the Year twice before, for “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace ” in 2008 and “Wasting Light” in 2012. They lost to Herbie Hancock‘s “River: The Joni Letters” and Adele‘s “21,” respectively.

But despite those losses, the band remains a favorite of the recording academy. They have accumulated 15 trophies, which includes their most recent sweep of the rock field in 2022: they went three-for-three, taking Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting on a War”), and Best Rock Album (“Medicine at Midnight”). They’re currently the second most awarded group of all time, behind only U2, who have won 22 prize including Album of the Year twice.

So watch out for Foo Fighters not only to be nominated, but to win. They haven’t contended for the top prize in more than a decade, but the Grammys often love veteran acts (see above re: Herbie Hancock), and the combination of unprecedented reviews and unfortunate circumstances could prompt a swell of support from their fellow musicians. In grief, they may have made their best art, and that may be hard to ignore.

