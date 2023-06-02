Foo Fighters ‘But Here We Are’ reviews: It’s a ‘masterpiece,’ and quite possibly the best of their career

Foo Fighters experienced tragic losses: in March of 2022 drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly at the age of 50, and then lead singer Dave Grohl‘s mother died in August. But the band continued making music, and on June 2, 2023, they released their 11th studio album — but their first without Hawkins. “But Here We Are” may just be their crowning achievement, if the reviews are any indication.

As of this writing “But Here We Are” has a MetaCritic score of 90 based on 12 reviews counted thus far. If that number holds up this will be their best reviewed album by far in the MetaCritic era. Three of those reviews rate the album a perfect 100 out of 100. Neil McCormick (The Telegraph) says, “Loss and grief lie at the core of the Foo Fighters’ most succinct and intense album.” It “pushes right through bewilderment and sadness until it comes out the other side, defiantly alive.” Ali Shutler (NME) adds, “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous.” And George Garner (Kerrang!) calls it “extraordinary … Make no mistake, Foo Fighters have delivered a masterpiece — one they never would have wanted to have to record, but a masterpiece nonetheless.”

Reviews that don’t give the album a perfect score are still overwhelmingly positive. Jonathan Cohen (Spin) raves that the album shows “new levels of depth, maturity, songcraft, and storytelling, ensuring it is far more than just an album about grief.” Alexis Petridis (The Guardian) says, “The tunes are noticeably more polished, the dynamic shifts punchier: it’s as if the desire to express something about Hawkins, or to make an album that stands as a worthy memorial has given them a fresh sense of purpose and momentum.” Roisin O’Connor (The Independent) thinks that “it’s their best album in years.”

The one review marked as mixed by MetaCritic thus far is by Daniel Sylvester (Exclaim), who argues, “While highlight ‘The Glass’ is an undisputedly heartbreaking acoustic-tinged ditty about living the rest of your life in someone’s absence, the mid-LP tracks unfortunately do little more than fill obligatory spots on the Foo Fighters spectrum.” But you won’t find much that’s more critical than that as of yet. This might be shaping up to be one of the albums of the year.

