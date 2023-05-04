Frannie Marin (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘I put my game to the test tonight and I failed’

On Wednesday’s 10th episode of “Survivor 44,” Frannie Marin felt the “renegade excitement” of not having protection at Tribal Council for the first time. Her two previous immunity challenge wins and another win at the reward put a target on her back that even her previous Soka allies were too intimidated by to let her remain in the game. Read on for her “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

The vote against Frannie began with Danny Massa putting her name on the table to the other three players that were not picked by her to partake in the reward. The challenge win was Frannie’s third out of five in the individual stage of the game and that made Danny nervous that she could be unbeatable in the end. Having never worked with Lauren Harpe from Ratu in a strategic way, Danny built the bridge and kept the conversation going against one of his own Soka allies.

Despite the growing target on her back, Frannie could not believe how much she was achieving as a competitor. “I feel like a strong, more powerful woman,” she said. “I beasted challenges – what?!” She nearly won the immunity challenge as well — it would have been her fourth individual win, but Carson Garrett managed to assemble another puzzle quicker than anyone else and barely beat Frannie.

With immunity, Carson moved freely from the middle once again alongside his Tika allies. Frannie had called them out previously for being in the dangerous position between former Ratu and former Soka, but this week’s vote was between Frannie, Danny and then Jaime Lynn Ruiz who was fumbling through an honesty tour where she confessed that she no longer had an idol because Kane Fritzler went home with it. No one believed her, but the point was a frivolous one to the audience who knew that Kane did go home with what Jaime thought was an idol and didn’t know was actually fake.

Ultimately, Carson and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho opted to take out Frannie instead of going with a plan Carolyn Wiger and Frannie put together to vote out Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt instead. That idea was a last ditch effort by Carolyn and Frannie who had grown close in recent days and wanted to stick together. “I put my game to the test tonight and I failed,” Frannie reflected on her way out. “And I don’t fail tests!” The plan was not enough to thwart a plan that was already set in stone by the other players in the game. Frannie was not bitter at the blindside though. “Honestly, being a jury member is the most exciting thing,” she admitted. “It’s a front row seat for my favorite show – what more could I ask for?”

