‘Frasier’ revival starring Kelsey Grammer to premiere October 12 on Paramount+

Frasier Crane has reentered the building. The revival of the comedy series classic “Frasier” featuring Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic Frasier Crane role will premiere October 12 in the U.S. and Canada with a pair of episodes over Paramount+, with new episodes then dropping weekly on Thursdays thereafter. CBS is broadcasting the first two episodes back to back on October 17 at 9:15 p.m. following a super-sized original episode of “Big Brother.” (The series will launch October 13 on Paramount+ internationally.) The announcement came this morning in a press release and premiere date reveal video featuring a new recording of Grammer singing a version of the show’s theme song “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs.” See the video above.

This new edition, a sequel of sorts featuring a 10-episode season, has been in development for more than five years and returns only Grammer from the original show in a regular role. Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount, the revival “follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” Besides Grammer, it stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s grown son Freddy, who is entering college; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

It’s been confirmed that Emmy winner Bebe Neuwirth from the original “Frasier” will return to guest star, reprising her role as his ex-wife Lilith (also Freddy’s mother) in one of the episodes at a birthday party for Freddy. Also, Peri Gilpin, who played radio producer Roz Doyle in the original, will be back for a guest spot.

“Frasier” comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produce along with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. It’s produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The first two episodes of the series are directed by 11-time Emmy winner James Burrows, the legend who has directed more than a thousand episodes of television all told. Burrows was co-creator, executive producer and primary director of “Cheers” as well as the original “Frasier,” “Will & Grace” and “Dear John.”

The new “Frasier” marks the third series in which Grammer has played Frasier Crane, the first being “Cheers.” In fact, “Frasier” was – along with “The Simpsons” (which spun out of “The Tracey Ullman Show”) – the most successful series spinoff in primetime history. September 16 will mark 30 years since the original “Frasier” premiered on NBC and still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 (on 107 nominations). Like the series it was spun from, it had 11-season run, winning the Best Comedy Series trophy at the Emmys a then-record five consecutive years (1994-98), a mark since tied by “Modern Family.” Grammer and co-star David Hyde Pierce won four Emmys apiece for their work in the show.

The original “Frasier” series is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

