Emmy nominations: Freshman series ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Wednesday’ rack up double digit tallies

Emmy voters embraced all things new in the nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards. While established and concluding series like “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” dominate the drama and comedy fields, the new crop of contenders certainly held their own, with shows like HBO’s “The Last of Us,” FX on Hulu’s “The Bear,” and Netflix’s “Wednesday” all racking up double digit bid tallies.

“The Last of Us” had an incredible morning, earning an impressive 24 nominations. Its two dozen bids include nine for acting, including leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and seven in the guest categories for actors Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, and actresses Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, and Anna Torv. Its other major bids include drama series, casting, directing, editing, and writing.

Hot off the debut of its acclaimed second season, “The Bear” earned a lucky 13 nominations for its debut batch of episodes from last summer. In addition to nominations for comedy series, casting, directing, editing, and writing, it landed nominations for five of its stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal, and Oliver Platt. The timing of its second season could help propel the show to major victories, too.

Right on its heels is fellow comedy “Wednesday” with a dozen nominations. Director Tim Burton’s take on the Addams family scared up a host of below-the-line nominations in categories like production, contemporary costume, and main title design in addition to its bids for comedy series, lead actress for Jenna Ortega, and directing for Burton himself.

Other new drama series that performed well include Disney+’s “Andor” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” with eight nominations each including drama series, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” with six — though it missed drama series and all of the acting categories — and Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” with four, including for its star and writer Sharon Horgan. New comedies that netted noms for their inaugural seasons include Freevee’s “Jury Duty” and Peacock’s “Poker Face” with four each and Apple’s “Shrinking” with two for actor Jason Segal and supporting actress Jessica Williams.