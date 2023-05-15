FX drops official trailer for ‘The Bear’ Season 2 on Hulu, premiering June 22

Yes, Chef.

FX today dropped the official trailer teasing the hotly-anticipated second season of its hit “The Bear” that will launch all 10 episodes en masse on June 22 exclusively over Hulu. The trailer is a typically intense and chaotic piece of business that demonstrates the irresistibly frenetic tone of Season 1 will remain intact into the new campaign. Watch the new trailer above.

According to the official FX on Hulu logline:

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the Season 2 cast includes returning stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Returning recurring guest stars include Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt. Molly Gordon (“Booksmart,” “Shiva Baby”) will also join the cast in a recurring role, while it’s been reported that Bob Odenkirk will be joining “The Bear” in an unspecified guest capacity.

Season 1 of “The Bear” is expected to make a splash at this ye4ar’s Emmy Awards in a number of comedy categories, both above and below the line.

