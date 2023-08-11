FX drops official ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 trailer in advance of September 12 premiere

“Welcome to Wrexham,” the soccer-themed FX docuseries that follows the sale of a North Wales football club to Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) in 2020 and their subsequent stewardship of the team, has dropped its official Season 2 trailer. It features a clip of McElhenney and Reynolds meeting King Charles of England and a male chorus singing the Four Seasons hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” among other snippets. Season 2 premieres September 12 on FX and streams the next day over Hulu. See the trailer above.

The first season of the series received six Primetime Emmy nominations, including Best Unstructured Reality Program, also singled out for its directing, cinematography, editing and sound. It takes an alternately serious and irreverent look at the takeover of an historic, if downtrodden, Welsh football club in the working-class town of Wrexham. We follow their rise to the playoffs and painful elimination. Season 2 “continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League,” according to a release.