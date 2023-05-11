FX unveils trailer for ‘The Full Monty’ series reboot coming June 14 to Hulu

FX today released the trailer for its limited series reboot of the Oscar-winning 1997 British box office smash “The Full Monty,” a 100-second teaser that features returning cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and two-time Oscar nominee Tom Wilkinson along with Talitha Wing, who plays Carlyle’s teenage daughter. The eight-part series will stream en masse exclusively on Hulu beginning June 14. (See trailer above.)

The new “Full Monty” picks up 25 years after the original movie, following the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, England and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in their intervening quarter-century.

The original “Full Monty” was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning for its musical score, and took in nearly $258 million at the box office worldwide. Simon Beaufoy, whose original screenplay was among the film’s Oscar nominees and who won in 2009 for his “Slumdog Millionaire” script, returns for the series, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (“Accused”). Uberto Pasolini also comes back as executive producer. Simon Lewis serves as series producer.

The series is executive produced for Disney+ by Lee Mason. The original series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?