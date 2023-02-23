GALECA’s 14th Annual Dorian Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Michelle Yeoh, Janelle Monáe among big winners

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues its strong awards season performance by pulling off an impressive sweep at the 14th Annual Dorian Awards. The Dorians are bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, a group of over 400 critics, journalists, and media icons. A24’s multiverse-jumping family drama scored seven wins, a victory in every category for which it was nominated.

“Everything Everywhere” snatched the coveted Film of the Year title, while creative duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert co-won both best director and best screenplay honors. In GALECA’s gender neutral acting races, Michelle Yeoh seized Performance of the Year and Ke Huy Quan edged out two of his costars for Supporting Performance. Though Stephanie Hsu lost the supporting race, the critics group did name her their Rising Star of the Year. The movie also won LGBTQ Film of the Year and Visually Striking Film of the Year.

Yeoh also claimed one of the group’s special accolades: Wilde Artist of the Year. The honor, named in homage to Oscar Wilde, goes to a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television.” Previous recipients include such entertainment firebrands as Pedro Almodóvar, Todd Haynes, Kate McKinnon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Murphy, Dolly Parton, Jordan Peele and Joey Soloway.

Other prominent wins include an upset victory for “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” in Animated Film, double wins for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” in both Documentary and LGBTQ Documentary categories, and the anti-imperialist epic “RRR” winning the Non-English Language Film category. And though Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s thrilling score to “Tár” was deemed ineligible by the Oscar’s music branch, this group of queer journalists had no such qualms about preexisting music, and gave the composer a win for Film Music of the Year.

The big-hearted, ebullient nonbinary actor-singer Janelle Monáe, costar of last year’s popular big-screen lark “Glass Onion” (for which they received a Dorian nomination), was named LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer. Past Trailblazers (either film or TV) include director Isabelle Sandoval, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Almodóvar.

GALECA will announce the recipient of its Timeless Star career achievement honor at a later date.

In a special vote in their film ballots, GALECA’s members were asked to name an LGBTQ-themed theatrical release of 2022 that they felt deserved more attention (streaming platform releases such as Hulu’s “Fire Island” and Netflix’s “Do Revenge” were not considered but will be eligible for the next Dorian TV Awards). The group’s 10 Best Unsung LGBTQ Films of 2022, in alphabetical order: “Anais in Love,” “Benediction,” “Close,” “Firebird,” “Girl Picture,” “Great Freedom,” “Peter von Kant,” “Please Baby Please,” “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” and “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.”

See below for a complete list of nominees and winners:

Film of the Year

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

X – Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Benediction

Bros

X – Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Inspection

Tár

Director of the Year

Todd Field, “Tár”

X – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Screenplay of the Year

Todd Field, “Tár”

X – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Non-English Language Film of the Year

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“EO”

X – “RRR”

Unsung Film of the Year

To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention

X – “Aftersun”

“After Yang”

“Benediction”

“The Eternal Daughter”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“The Menu”

“Emily the Criminal”

Film Performance of the Year

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

X – Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Jaime Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Nina Hoss, “Tár”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: Knives Out”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

X – Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary of the Year

X – “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Good Night Oppy”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

X – “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Framing Agnes”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Nelly & Nadine”

“Sirens”

Animated Film of the Year

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

X – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

Film Music of the Year

“Babylon” – score by Justin Hurvitz

“Elvis” – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists

“RRR” – score by M.M. Keeravani

X – “Tár” – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Women Talking” – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir

Visually Striking Film of the Year

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

X – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Nope”

“RRR”

Campiest Flick of the Year

“Babylon”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Elvis”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

X – “Pearl”

“RRR”

Rising Star Award

Austin Butler

Frankie Corio

X – Stephanie Hsu

Gabriel LaBelle

Jenna Ortega

Jeremy Pope

Wilde Artist Award

To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television

Cate Blanchett

Billy Eichner

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

X – Michelle Yeoh

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

X – Janelle Monáe

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?