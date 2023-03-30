6 ‘Game of Thrones’ stars who could compete at this year’s Emmys: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay …

“Game of Thrones” consistently landed multiple nominations for its eclectic cast, with Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage earning the most out of his costars with eight nominations and four wins. Now, the prequel show “House of the Dragon” may take over that mantle with several players from that show competing for Emmy bids this season. However, the ghost of “Thrones” remains with many alumni in the running for other shows this year. Let’s take a closer look at a half dozen who we predict are the likeliest to hear their names on Emmy nominations morning.

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Waddingham played Septa Unella in “Thrones,” with her best moment coming in Cersei‘s walk of shame in season five. Now, she’s in the running to pick up a bookend to the Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy she won in 2021. She lost last year to Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and the two are locked in a tight battle again this year. In “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham stars as Rebecca Welton, the owner of the show’s central football team — AFC Richmond. She actually hired the titular Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to sabotage the team at first but later comes to appreciate him as she milds.

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Ramsey featured in the last couple of seasons of “Thrones” as the feisty Lyanna Mormont. As the equally-feisty Ellie in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” she’s earned rave reviews. Her character is the only known human to have survived a zombie bite and is subsequently sent on a mission with Pedro Pascal‘s Joel to reach a facility where they hope to use her to make a cure. We fully expect her to pick up a Drama Actress bid with 6/1 odds — she’s in third, behind Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) and Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”). This would be her first-ever Emmy bid.

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian”

Ramsey’s “The Last of Us” costar is having quite the moment. After his guest role as Oberyn Martell in season four of “Thrones” (and being robbed of a deserved Emmy nomination for his performance), Pascal has gone on to star in two more of TV’s biggest shows: “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.” In the former, he plays the gruff, disgruntled Joel who is tasked with escorting Ramsey’s Ellie to a facility to find her a cure, but his age and hearing issues cause problems. In the latter, he plays the titular bounty hunter who becomes the adoptive father of Grogu (Baby Yoda) — and the two set out to find their places in the galaxy. He could, theoretically, earn two nominations for Drama Actor but we only expect him to be cited for the former, which would be his first-ever recognition from the TV academy. He’s in fourth spot for “The Last of Us” with 13/2 odds behind Brian Cox (“Succession”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”). He has 100/1 odds for “The Mandalorian.”

Jonathan Pryce — “The Crown”

Another “Game” guest actor who deserved some awards attention for his magnetic turn as the High Sparrow; he was one of the show’s most hissable villains. Now, he’s in line for a Drama Supporting Actor bid for portraying Prince Phillip in “The Crown.” Pryce’s Prince Phillip is more of a supporting player in the show than Matt Smith‘s version was, but he does have some notable moments including his developing “intellectual friendships” with other women that he makes the Queen aware of. He ranks seventh of eight among our predicted nominees with only Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) below him. Ahead of him are John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), and “Succession” duo Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen (who is in top spot). This would be Pryce’s third Emmy nomination after bids in 1993 for “Barbarians at the Gate” and in 2010 for “Cranford.”

Lean Headey — “White House Plumbers”

Headey was one of the bigger players in “Thrones” in terms of amassing nominations — she earned five Drama Supporting Actress bids (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019) for her killer turn as Cersei Lannister. She deserved at least one win and she may get that belated victory this year for her featured turn in the limited series “White House Plumbers.” In this, she portrays Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Edward Hunt (Woody Harrelson), who is part of the team charged with plugging press leaks at all costs. She’s in third place in our odds chart for Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress — behind only Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in Trouble”) and Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Ciarán Hinds — “The English”

Finally, there’s Hinds — who played Mance Rayder in seasons three through five of “Thrones” but was overlooked by the TV academy. He’s deserving of an Emmy bid this year for his work on “The English,” in which he plays Richard M. Watts — a wealthy hotel owner who schemes to kill Emily Blunt‘s Lady Cornelia Locke after he finds out she is traveling with a large amount of money. This would be his first-ever Emmy nomination but he is also on the precipice. Currently, he sits just outside of our predicted six nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor. Ahead of him are our predicted six: Dennis Quaid and Jharrel Jerome (both “Full Circle”), Ray Liotta (“Blackbird”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Blackbird”), and, in top spot, Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

