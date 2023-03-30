George Wendt (‘The Masked Singer’ Moose) unmasked interview: ‘It is profoundly ridiculous’ to be on the show

Three all new celebrities in disguise took took the stage for “80s Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News, Moose placed third place behind Doll and Scorpio. The antlered crooner pulled off his mask to reveal himself as former “Cheers” star and six-time Emmy nominee George Wendt. Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the TV star, but Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were off the mark.

When asked by host Nick Cannon why he decided to appear on the show, George quipped, “I thought maybe I’d win.” He continued, “It is profoundly ridiculous,” while the audience screamed, “Norm!” When asked if he ever gets tired of the reference to his “Cheers” character, he said, “No, I don’t get tired of it is. I was getting tired of Mooose!” His closing remarks were simply, “Let’s go have a beer!”

Prior to George’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Moose: Jon Lovitz (Robin), George Wendt (Jenny), John Goodman (Ken) and Ed O’Neill (Nicole).

In his clue package, the Moose revealed, “Born in the Midwest, just a normal guy, I moved to the city where I met my wife. We moved out west, and I got my hooves in the door doing what I do best. I’m just a moose on the loose, oh yeah, this dude’s on the loose. I get down in the city with some teens you might know. And then they left the king of your favorite show. And while you think you know me, there’s one more thing. This guys is game to get on that stage and sing.” His diction was a little difficult to understand, and he was singing this clue package as if it were the opening of a sit-com. Visual clues included him performing a (surgical?) procedure on a Teddy bear inside his garage, icing his wrist, a card that reads “To: Santa From: Moose,” a letterman’s jacket and a plate of hot dogs.

Moose was the 11th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” His elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl and Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy.