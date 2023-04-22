‘Ghosted’ director Dexter Fletcher reveals how those major cameos happened

This post contains spoilers about the Apple TV+ movie “Ghosted”

Chris Evans may never again appear as Captain America within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the man in possession of America’s ass can still share scenes with some of his best Marvel pals.

Roughly halfway through the new Apple TV+ action comedy “Ghosted,” the characters played Evans and his co-star Ana de Armas are thrown into a dire situation where numerous assassins attempt to capture them for a reward. They fail, but among those who try include Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Sam and Bucky from the “Captain America” franchise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ghosted” director Dexter Fletcher confirmed it was Evans, the film’s star and a producer as well, who made the calls to get Mackie and Stan for the winking appearances. But it was Fletcher who procured the third cameo in the sequence, “Star Trek” actor John Cho.

“I was like, ‘Can we just reach out to him and see if he’s game for having a bit of fun?’ And fortunately, he was, and he was brilliant,” Fletcher said. “I’ve been a big fan of his for years.”

“Ghosted” includes yet another Marvel cameo toward the end: “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds. Credit for his unexpected appearance, Fletcher said, goes to Evans and the film’s co-writers and producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote all three films in the “Deadpool” franchise, including the upcoming third chapter.

“But I was very careful to make every effort to use [the four cameos] as actors,” Fletcher explained of the high-wattage stars. “Their roles were written in a serious way. The script said, ‘If you could get someone like … ‘ so the producers set about to get someone like that. So that’s how we ended up with those really exciting moments, but they’re actually still serving a purpose. It doesn’t feel arbitrary to me in terms of the story.”

“Ghosted” is kind of all about reunions: Evans and de Armas have starred together twice previously in “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man.” Before de Armas signed on, “Ghosted” was actually supposed to star Evans and Scarlett Johansson, the Captain America star’s former Marvel co-star.

