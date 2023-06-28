Giancarlo Esposito (‘Better Call Saul’): ‘I learned to cultivate a certain vulnerability about Gus’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Matt Noble spoke in-depth with Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) about the last season of his AMC legal drama, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

This “Breaking Bad” spin-off closed out its run last spring with one of the most acclaimed final seasons in television history. The series tracked Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becoming the sleazy but charming lawyer Saul Goodman and included his run-ins with various “Breaking Bad” characters, including Esposito’s popular villain Gustavo Fring.

“In the last couple of years in ‘Better Call Saul,’ I learned to cultivate a certain vulnerability about Gus, which has been an interesting journey,” the actor revealed in our webchat. As the show came to a close, Esposito started “to think about Gus’s life” more and more, even wondering aloud, “When does he get a chance to figure out how to relax?”

SEE Watch more than 400 interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Matt Noble: Giancarlo Esposito has had a busy year in television, having starred in Better Call Saul, Kaleidoscope and The Mandalorian. I’m Matt Noble, of Gold Derby. I want to start off by asking Giancarlo Gus, Fring, you played the character for I think about 13 years. What’s something you learned about him in the last year of playing him?

Giancarlo Esposito: In the last couple of years in Better Call Saul, I learned to cultivate a certain vulnerability about Gus, which has been an interesting journey. The threat of Lalo Salamanca had Gus on his heels. The threat that his whole plan could be ruined in tandem with his wanting to take his revenge on the Salamancas was a good thing for Gus. The other part of it was having such a great director in Michael Morris in season six of Better Call Saul, that allowed me to start to think about Gus’s life. How a man who is so close to the vest and held together by the threads of his brain and having to think ahead of everyone else and be that very, very wildly and intelligent villain. But what about his life? When does he get a chance to figure out how to relax, how to enjoy, that little opening that would allow him to think, I can come back out. So basically in season six of Better Call Saul, Gus is sequestered in a very small space, being very careful about showing his face for fear that all of his plans may be given away or discovered by the Salamancas.

MN: And there’s like, Gus has some very menacing scenes throughout the course of Breaking Bad and Better calls Saul, but sort of the landing point for Gus in this series is him sitting in a wine bar or in a bar over some wine sort looking for some human connection. How do you feel about that being sort of the final scene we saw a Gus in this story?

GE: I like it because, and that’s what I was referring to, my last answer to your last question because finally he has the opportunity to let his guard down. Finally, he’s able to relax. Lalo is dead. He can continue on forward with his plan. And so you see that very vulnerable opening where he wants to make a human connection other than a business one and a connection that’s about wine, a connection that could be personal, a fondness for this particular waiter that he’s talking to, part of a routine, this is the other thing I like about it, a routine in this episode that you can almost visualize him having done before. And then that moment where he shuts it all down and he realizes this is not the time. He can’t allow himself this very simple pleasure, even if it’s just a connection over a glass of wine and it went nowhere else. He can’t allow it. And so I like that we leave him that way. And I love this particular exit.

MN: Yeah. As an actor Giancarlo as you’re sort of sitting there looking at that wine as the waiters or sort of waiter, servers gone off and you’re staring at that wine for a moment. What’s so cool about medical souls, they let the characters breathe, they let them sit in those moments. What was going on in your head as you were, like it’s sort of maybe your last time playing Gus Fring.

GE: Oh, well, so it’s a great question, but it takes me a bit out the character. I mean, it’s a great question. What’s going on in my head really is about Gus. Right. It really is about do I or don’t I, do I or don’t I? And so in this moment, maybe I can draw the correlation to how hard I work at, do I or don’t I. Take a vacation. Right. But in that moment, I wasn’t thinking about never, possibly never playing this character again. It certainly came later for all of us as season six ended, that this is the end of an era and the end of a very special journey possibly. And then as a human being, I start to think, oh, there’ll be a possibility. Because in my brain, Gustavo Fring deserves the rise of Gus. He deserves the, if it were to be formulated in Vince’s mind and Peter Gould’s mind, even if it’s five years from now, there’s something about Gus’s story of that’s we still don’t know. So we know about Walter, we really know mostly all of Saul’s story. We know most of Mike’s story, right, but there is still a story behind Gus that we don’t know. And so there’s anyone who could be hopeful that there is more to give, it’s me because I think he’s a fascinatingly interesting character that one day we could possibly know more about.

MN: And it is so powerful, those quiet moments in the show for all the characters in Better Call Saul. And you’re saying like you had in your head the do I or don’t I as an actor, as you’re approaching that scene with Gus. What one out with the do you or don’t you in that scene?

GE: Desire.

MN: Yeah.

GE: I mean for me to play desire, to play the desire not to be lonely is one thing, to play the desire to allow someone to know me. Right. So I relate to that in my life. Because people know me in my life as Gus Fring or Moff Gideon or Stan Edgar or a plethora of other characters. And so who really knows me? And do I want them to know me? Right. It depends on who that is. Right. So I used to want fans to know me, but now they know me through a variety of different characters. So then I have to ask myself, what is the reveal for me? And it’s the same for Gus. In that moment I’m thinking, oh, I desire to be known. For me I know I desire to be loved, I desire to be admired. I desire to be held. Thank goodness I have children who I can, I have daughters who I become more and more real, the more mature I get because I’m able to ask, I tell them, ask for what you want, but do I tell myself to ask for what I want? I remember coming home to Austin, Texas when I was doing Revolution many years ago. My daughter, my youngest daughter came to live with me and we lived together for five years and she was 10. And I walked in the door and she looked at me, she said, Papa, are you okay? I had been on the road for four months. And she said, what’s going on? And I looked at her and I said, I just need to be held. And she put her arms out and she hugged me for three minutes, which is a long time. So when do we ask for what we want? When do we, and you can say, I don’t have this, I don’t have that. We do it in our lives, but when do we ask for it? If you realize, did you ask for that? So I asked for this life that I have and I love it and embrace it. Right. Every moment in public, someone noticed me or someone’s staring at me, someone’s taking me selfie when I don’t know it. I love it because I asked for it. If we’re able to realize, for me the link with Gus is he hasn’t asked for it because he’s got to maintain that facade to get what he wants. Does that make sense?

MN: Yeah, no, it definitely does. And I know you said maybe there could be, if Vince and Peter think of something later down the line, more of Gus’s storyteller. I think a good prequel series from Better Call Saul could be also the story of which would get you back into the series, the story of Lyle, employee of the month would be a fun, explore [inaudible 00:09:03]. Yeah.

GE: I love Lyle. Yeah, I love Lyle. I love those moments with Lyle and the employees at Pollos. After we have that moment of distress where Gus empowers them. See, that’s a big part of my life, is to empower people. So to bring that into Gus to say you’re safe, it’s okay. And to empower people to do their best, even if they’re just cleaning the fryer is a great thing for me.

MN: And a real connection between almost Jimmy and Gus, which is really interesting, is you’re getting stitched up from a bullet wound from Lalo. You call Lyle to say, oh, don’t come in tomorrow. Oh, you’re going to need to run the store for me today. Jimmy’s off in prison and he’s calling the cinnabon guy going, Hey, you’re going to need to close up the shop. I’m not going to be in today. Just such a big life events going on. Very traumatic things and just a very sort of, I know, got to make sure the stores run properly today for Gus and Jimmy, which was fun.

GE: Well, what I dig is for Gus, there’s integrity. And that’s an important thing. I mean, the regular customers are coming in to buy chicken. They don’t know that Gus is laying there getting stitched up. He’s thinking about someone other than himself.

MN: Yes.

GE: Right. What about my, it’s not about money. What about my customers? Want them happy. What about my employees? Want them happy. And there’s something to be said about this show in regard to a moral turpitude, but also an integrity, which to me speaks to all of us in a certain way. And I really, I enjoy playing with those elements within the show.

MN: Yeah. Did you, probably not, I’m guessing, but did you ever get the backstory to the sorry The Chicken Brothers from Los Pollos Hermanos, the two mascots? Because I think it’s so interesting that Gus is so alone in life and this sort of empire chicken business empire is about two brothers.

GE: That’s an interesting thing. I think it goes back to his cultivation of the chemists. I think it goes back to his relationship with Max Arciniega. I think it stemmed from there. I mean, he saw himself as having a partner in life, in science and in business with Max. And when that was taken away, his dream was shown. Right. The one brother is gone. And to me, that’s what that represents. He’s got to take over for both of them. Because certainly his partner would never be a Salamanca, because Gus is just much more particular than that, and much more thorough, much more caring, and much more diligent than any of the folks that he encounters, who he regards as his enemies.

MN: Yeah. And I think something else you get to do in those final episodes is have a shootout with one of the Salamancas. That must have been fun to walk into a showdown with a Salamanca and walk out with your whole face.

GE: Ah, you’re funny. I see what you did there.

MN: Yeah.

GE: Yeah. No, I really enjoy working with Tony Plana, and I love that the episodes played out the way they did. One moment that I really enjoy is going down into that lab with Mike and just looking around and Mike’s wondering, what are you doing? But he’s looking, he sees the cord. Many episodes before he sees where the lights are tied in. It’s all unfinished, it’s all dirt. And he’s thinking, and then he goes back home and he pulls up his pants and you don’t see his gun there. And he’s figured it out. He’s figured out where it’s going to end. I mean, this is the brilliance of Gus. So to get in that last moment, to me, it’s brilliant. We get teased, we’re upstairs and he’s not answering his questions quick enough, and we’re up by the laundry machine and Lalo shoots him. You know what I mean? He’s stun. It’s like, I may not make it downstairs to be able to have a chance to get to what I planted. I mean, it’s crazy good writing. But to me to have that showdown with Lalo and to have it not be what you think. Like for me as an actor, I want go down there, know right where the gun is, punch him in the face, get to the gun and shoot him, but instead it’s awkward, it’s funky. We don’t know if he’s going to make it. It’s all kind of a big mistake. You could go any way possible and then the lights are out and Gus is like, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. You don’t know. You’re like, holy shoot. So to me, I want to always go out or take someone out like a hero. But there in a way, it’s even better and more realistic that even though we figured out all the pieces, it still could go either way.

MN: Yeah, no, that’s awesome. Just before we move on to some of the other TV work you’ve done this year, Better Call Saul, it’s now finished, you’ve now seen the completion of that story. What do you think the greatest strength of that show was?

GE: I think it’s character. I think its character and writing and in Bob’s performance. I think the greatest strength is that it’s a show that you think has a more focused element to it. If you’re going to compare it and people do to Breaking Bad, it’s not as good. It’s good. It’s better. It’s this. It allows you to see more clearly again, Saul equal to Walter White in many ways, the struggle that we have with ourselves. But I think it’s a show that is broader in many ways because you’re dealing with more, with the one human being who has decided to take up this personality, and that’s what he’s good at. He makes that decision. He’s not at all torn. Right. And he’s not dying. Right. So it changes the trajectory and it allows you to grow. By the time I get into the show, oh, oh, here’s the danger, here’s more danger, here’s more danger. And then you realize this guy’s biggest danger, Saul is himself because of the choice he’s made. So it’s to show that opened up in a different direction. And I think the greatest strength is that it’s doesn’t have a conceit. It’s not trying to be what the other show was. It’s trying to be what it is. And you love Jimmy and you hate him.

MN: Yeah.

GE: And it’s really marvelous.

MN: And I think when you guys won the, I think the Hollywood Critics Award, Bob said, this was such a cool show because all the plot twists were in the character’s decisions and in how they changed and their choices. And that was so cool. And where does Jimmy land? It’s very complicated. He makes steps to find accountability. He’s also done things that are hard to, yeah, no, no, I completely agree with you Giancarlo. You’ve done some other work this year. You’re in Kaleidoscope, which people could watch in a random order, the episodes. As an actor, how did you approach, did you need to approach it differently not knowing where the audience’s entry point was going to be on,

GE: Yeah, I did. I mean, normally in the world of Breaking Bad or Saul or Most, or Moff Gideon or Mandalorian, you get a show four days before you shoot it in writing. And so you have to formulate, read and formulate what you’re going to do. Maybe it’s three weeks, but no more than that. With Kaleidoscope, all the scripts were finished. And so the effort that daunted me was to know where I was in every moment because I’m sort of the, you see the whole show through this character’s eyes and his group. So I had eight episodes and I laid them all out on a very long table. I read each one. And then I was very specific about the timing and time period of where I was and what episode related to another. And then I had to measure my performance because, and also the disease of Parkinson’s that Ray eventually develops, and so that it wouldn’t throw you, but you’d see small little ticks that allowed you to go, oh, wait a minute. Oh, he’s worse here than he was there. And so although I can’t think for the audience, it took a more, how do I say it? I had to take a global look at all the scripts and then forget them. So keeping all those elements in my consciousness and then forget them and focus on what I’m doing right now, and then marking where the connections were. And for me, that’s the kind of work that I love to do as an actor who is as specific as I’m. Right. To me, that’s so very important. I mean, down to having that pen knife and him whittling and being a carver. And then we’re all the way in episodes later at that country cabin and he’s tied up and no one had figured this out. How’s he going to get out of this?

MN: Yeah.

GE: And I realized, wait a minute, this guy’s got that knife. And I got to use it and shake and shake and shake and try to cut. So all the elements that came together that were from great writing and then me having to clock much of what I was doing all at once.

MN: And in the Mandalorian, you’ve played Moff Gideon for three seasons now, and Gus is villainous for sure, but sometimes he’s going up against people who are even more villainous. So there’s a bit of interesting layers there. With Moff Gideon, he’s up against the heroes nearly all of the time. He is the sort of villain and the big villain. What is it like coming into a Star Wars show and just being the villain who like, you have this great line in the third season, mandal law will live on in me and sort of this like how’s that like playing a Star Wars villain?

GE: Oh, I really love it. I feel like the anti-hero is just the fallen hero. And so we used the word villain because we want to hate that person. Season four of Breaking Bad somewhere you started to come over to Gus’s side and hope that maybe he would win. I don’t know if that’s the trajectory that could happen ever in a Star Wars show, because we have to look at this guy and go, he is a badass, but he is just the nasty. We want to see him get his comeuppance. So it’s different in regard to that, but fun to play someone and figure out the puzzle pieces that allow him to think he can lead better than what’s been there. And Mandalorian is the perfect example of that. The galaxy’s crumbling. I believe that people want to be told they need to be led. And so it’s a great space to be in to expand my ego and that ego Moff Gideon to go, I have great ideas, and as you said, mandal law will live on in me.

And because he’s a contributor and feels like the world’s going to be better, and no matter what he’s got to do to force that down your throat, he’s going to do it. And so I love this villain. He’s one of the very, very special characters I’ve played because he seems to know everything and hear everything and have all the information he needs and no one knows how. And he’s also playing a bit of a chess match with the rest of the council, and he’s really full of himself and believes that, look, we either really believe in ourselves or we don’t. And I walk on that set with my cape and this year with this incredible armor, and I bought it, I believe, I believe I’m the best thinker, the best fighter. I believe I’m the best mathematician. I believe I have the biggest vision. And so it serves my ego to play Moff Gideon. And in a way, it heals it in a certain way because where else when you get a chance to exemplify this kind of darkness that I believe all of us are partly light and partly dark, and I get a chance to be dark and I get a chance to be scientific, and I get a chance to be forward-thinking. Man, it is the best world to live in. And I’m very thankful to be a part of it.

MN: Awesome. Giancarlo, thanks for talking to us today. You have been nominated for the Emmys in the past for Gus and Moff, so maybe you can do it this year for both. Congratulations on all your work in TV. And people watching this interview can go to goldderby.com to follow the Emmy Awards. It’s always so great to chat. Thanks so much. I really appreciate it.

GE: Matt, it’s always a pleasure. You come up with great questions, you have a great audience. Gold Derby is one of my favorites, so I made it a priority to get to you. Thanks for your love and support, not only from you, but from your audience as well. Cheers, brother.

MN: Cheers.

GE: Cheers, brother.

MN: Have a good one.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions