Gina Miles on winning Season 23 of ‘The Voice’ with coach Niall Horan: ‘Me? Are you for real?’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Season 23 of “The Voice” ended Tuesday, May 23 with host Carson Daly announcing Gina Miles as the winner. The 18-year old gave rookie coach Niall Horan his first victory, surprising many who thought Blake Shelton would sail away with his 10th championship for his final season.

“I was just happy to be standing up there with the other four acts,” Gina reveals about the moments leading up to Carson naming her the winner. “It’s really loud in there when they’re clapping, so when he said my name I was just like, ‘Me? Are you for real?’ You know, you watch the show and you’re like, ‘This is TV.’ And then you’re on the show and you’re like, ‘This is my life!’ So it was really weird.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Gina never thought she’d make it past the blind auditions, admitting, “I was just a nervous wreck. I didn’t have any confidence in myself at all. There were so many amazing people on this season. I was hearing everybody sing and I was like, ‘There is no way that I’m gonna get a turn!'”

As for her working with Niall as her coach and mentor, Gina says, “It’s been amazing to work with him. He’s such a great guy. I have nothing but nice things to say. He’s so helpful, especially in my case, it was so nice to feel like I had someone in my corner at all times. I felt supported and he definitely helped me navigate through all this.”

In her near future, Gina hopes to “make some pop songs.” She adds, “I really do love a pop moment. My comfort spot is definitely those more moody, darker kinds of songs and I would really love to make a record with both of those sorts of things intertwined. That’s definitely where I would hope to go.”

On Tuesday’s finale, Carson revealed the final vote was the closest in the show’s history. Finishing in second place was Team Blake’s Grace West, followed by D. Smooth from Team Kelly Clarkson in third, Sorelle from Team Chance the Rapper in fourth and NOIVAS from Team Blake in fifth.

Below is Gina’s song list for Season 23 performances:

Blind Audition Song: “The One That Got Away”

Battle Song: “Skinny Love”

Knockout Song: “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Playoff Song: “Wicked Game”

Semi-Finals Song: “All I Want”

Finals Song (Up-Tempo): “Style”

Finals Song (Ballad): “Nothing Compares 2 U”

