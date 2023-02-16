Will Oscar-snubbed ‘Glass Onion’ get revenge at Art Directors Guild Awards?

“Glass Onion” didn’t make the cut for Best Production Design at the Oscars, but it’s a nominee for best contemporary design at the Art Directors Guild Awards, which are coming up on February 18, and we think it’ll win.

Based on the combined predictions of a thousand Gold Derby users as of this writing, “Glass Onion” gets leading odds of 16/5. That includes unanimous support from the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets and the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. The Netflix mystery comedy is also backed by 19 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s ADG Awards and by 21 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine results from the last two years.

Rick Heinrichs is the production designer for the film and is a previous Oscar and ADG winner for his work on “Sleepy Hollow” (1999). The good news for him this year is that none of the Oscar-nominated production designers are competing against him in ADG’s contemporary contest. Those five are battling it out in the period and fantasy categories. So the lavish sets and decorations for billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) estate — including the title edifice — may stand out in this crowd.

But the industry loves “Top Gun: Maverick,” which swept the guild nominations and is also up for best contemporary design. Four of our Top 24 and three All-Stars say it will pull off an upset. This would be the first ADG win for production designer Jeremy Hindle, but even if he loses this he has another chance to win for his work on the Apple TV+ drama series “Severance.” “Top Gun” is so hot, though, that he could come away with both prizes.

