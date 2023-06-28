Gold Derby Inside Track panel assesses state of the Emmy race in advance of the July 12 nominations [Exclusive Video]

With the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announcement now a mere two weeks away (July 12), it seemed an opportune moment to launch the inaugural Gold Derby Inside Track slugfest, which throughout this season will track the Emmy race with expert predictions, news and contender interviews. The first, moderated by the site’s news and features editor Ray Richmond, featured lively category-by-category discussion and debate with Gold Derby senior editors Marcus James Dixon, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery and contributing editor Charlie Bright along with special guests Eric Deggans (television critic for NPR) and Pete Hammond (awards columnist and lead film critic for PMC sister site Deadline Hollywood). See the exclusive roundtable video above.

The panel talk kicked off – in the wake of the end of Phase 1 voting for noms on Monday – with an analysis of the forthcoming Emmy comedy races, in which Deggans deviated from co-favorites “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” to pick the FX on Hulu hit “The Bear” to win for best comedy series. “I figured that ‘Abbott Elementary’ kind of ruled the Emmys the last time around,” Deggans theorized, “and I wonder if there will be a little hesitancy to get on that bandwagon again.” However, Bright thought the opposite, that “Abbott” “could have a year similar to what ’30 Rock’ had in 2008, when it just steamrolled everything and Tina Fey won for writing, producing and starring in that show.”

Licuria, appearing live and direct from his home in Sydney, Australia, looked ahead to the lead comedy actress race and sees great things ahead for Natasha Lyonne of the first-year comedy “Poker Face” on the streamer Peacock. “We all need to take notice of her and what she brought to the table,” he believes, “and I feel like ‘Poker Face’ is going to overperform. Also, by the way, in comedy series, never sleep on ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ It gets nominated all the time and people always underestimate it.”

Hammond, meanwhile, as the panel’s lone voting member of the TV academy, comes at things from a slightly different perspective. “I always vote for underdogs,” he declares. “I don’t vote for things like ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ because I know they’ll get nominated. So my top pick for comedy series is ‘Jury Duty,’ a comedy that’s actually funny. ‘The Bear’ belongs in drama and it would be great there.” He also found James Marsden’s performance as a loudmouth, self-absorbed version of himself on “Jury Duty” to be “hands down the funniest and riskiest performance I’ve seen. If I’m an actor looking at this, I think, ‘Wow.’ He’s a longshot for sure, but to stay in character like he did was just amazing work.”

Indeed, there was a spirited discussion of the comedy supporting actor category and which contender(s) are most deserving. Bright is going with Harrison Ford to win for his acclaimed work in the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking.” He believes the obstacle will be (his) getting the nomination, but if he can get in, and if Apple can effectively push the narrative, anything is possible. “He’s insanely funny on ‘Shrinking’,” Bright says. “It’s so great to see him stretch his comedic muscles, and he delivers.” Dixon is going with Anthony Carrigan for “Barry,” going out on a limb in “predicting somebody who actually gave the best performance.”

In terms of lead comedy actor, Montgomery likes “The Bear” lead and Gold Derby pacesetter Jeremy Allen White’s chances. “The TV academy has no issue with a more dramatic performance in the comedy acting categories,” he observes. “We saw that with Jeffrey Tambor winning twice (for “Transparent”). We saw that with Bill Hader winning twice for “Barry.” If “The Bear” wins nothing else, I think it wins here.”

The talk also waded into the drama series waters, where “Succession” is the runaway frontrunner on Gold Derby and over social media. But the panelists also have a soft spot for “The White Lotus” and “Better Call Saul.” “I love ‘White Lotus’,” Hammond declared. “I don’t care what category they put that show in. It’s brilliant. And I really want ‘Better Call Saul’ to win something. I’d love to see Rhea Seehorn finally win (for supporting actress).” Licuria also foresees “The Last of Us” doing very well in the below-the-line categories, and thinks “The Crown” “is still going to do great.”

