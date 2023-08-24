Take Gold Derby’s fun ‘Ted Lasso’ trivia quiz and YOU can win the ultimate swag box

Can you PROVE you’re the #1 fan of Emmy’s most nominated comedy series? Just answer the 20 “Ted Lasso” questions in Gold Derby’s trivia quiz (click here to enter) before 10 p.m. PT on Aug. 28 when the quiz ends. Afterward, we’ll send you an email with your personal score and a link to view your ranking in our leaderboard. The top two players (definition below*) will win an exclusive “Ted Lasso” swag box that includes an AFC Richmond jersey, Nike shirts, Roy Kent’s tie dye shirt, biscuits in a pink box, a whistle, a Ted LEGO figurine, a coffee mug and more.

The trivia questions come from all three seasons of the hit series, which are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. Don’t worry, it’s not as hard as it seems. We’ll help you out by giving you three multiple choice answers for each question. For example, the first question is “What is Ted Lasso’s motto?” and you get to choose either “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose,” “BELIEVE” or “It’s Coming Home.” Click the answer that you think is the correct choice, and you’ll learn immediately whether you’re right or wrong.

The third season of “Ted Lasso” topped all other laffers at this year’s Emmy Awards with an eye-popping 21 nominations, including Best Comedy Series. That’s one more bid than the feel-good show reaped for Season 1 and Season 2.

The nine actors recognized this year are Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo, Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and Harriet Walter as Deborah.

Other 2023 Emmy nominations for “Ted Lasso” Season 3 include directing, writing, casting, hairstyling, music & lyrics x2, music supervision, picture editing x2, production design and visual effects.

“Ted Lasso” is TV’s reigning two-time champion for Best Comedy Series. If it wins again, it’d be only the seventh comedy in Emmy history to prevail for its first three seasons. The others were “Modern Family” (first five seasons in 2010-14), “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73, plus a fourth in ’78) and “The Phil Silvers Show” (first three seasons in 1956-58).

