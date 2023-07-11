2023 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Beef’ lead

More than 1,200 registered Gold Derby users voted worldwide, and the 20th annual ceremony results are in for the 2023 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations. Announced on July 11, these nominations honor the best achievements in television that premiered during the season from June 2022 through May 2023. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees in all 30 categories, and vote for the winners right now here in our predictions center. You have until July 28 to cast your votes.

“Succession” is the top program with a remarkable 14 nominations including Best Drama Series, which the HBO corporate saga previously won in 2020. Its fourth and final season is also up for Best Drama Actor (Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, but not Brian Cox), Best Drama Actress (Sarah Snook), and twice for Best Drama Episode (“America Decides” and “Connor’s Wedding”). It’s joined in the race for Best Drama Series by “Andor,” “Bad Sisters,” “Better Call Saul,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Peaky Blinders” and “The White Lotus.”

Leading the comedy derby is “Abbott Elementary” from ABC/Disney with 10 bids, making it this year’s only other program to break double digits. It’s up for Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress (Quinta Brunson), and five supporting performers made the cut. But perhaps surprisingly, the school-set workplace comedy didn’t show up in Best Comedy Episode, falling just a few votes shy of that lineup. Also nominated for Best Comedy Series are “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Dead to Me,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” reigning champ “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs” and 2021 winner “Ted Lasso.”

Netflix has the leader among limited series with “Beef” claiming seven nominations for the series itself, two leads and four supporting players.

Voting commences effective immediately and will be conducted through a plurality vote in most categories. That means you’ll just select one nominee from each category as your favorite, and whoever has the most votes wins. But in the Best Comedy and Best Drama races you’ll be able to rank your top three in order of preference. Your number-one choice will get three points, your second choice gets two points and your third choice gets one point.

To vote, you must have an account with Gold Derby, but don’t worry, registration is easy and totally free. Just visit our sign-up page and connect with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, or an email address of your choosing. Once you’re in, feel free to vote right away in our predictions center because you can come back and edit your ballot as often as you like if you change your mind or catch up on more of the nominees. No one’s votes are final until voting closes at the end of July 28. So what shows are your favorites? See the nominees below, then vote.

DRAMA SERIES:

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Peaky Blinders”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Paddy Considine, “House of the Dragon”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Anne-Marie Duff, “Bad Sisters”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Claes Bang, “Bad Sisters”

Ismael Cruz Cordova, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Carrie Preston “The Good Fight”

Fiona Shaw, “Andor”

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

Bryan Cranston, “Better Call Saul”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Prasanna Puwanarajah, “The Crown”

Andy Serkis, “Andor”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“Bad Sisters” – “Saving Grace”

“Better Call Saul” – “Saul Gone”

“The Last of Us” – “Long, Long Time”

“Succession” – “America Decides”

“Succession” – “Connor’s Wedding”

“The White Lotus” – “Arrivederci”

COMEDY SERIES:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Dead to Me”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Gwendoline Christie, “Wednesday”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Dead to Me”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Ayo Edebiri, “Abbott Elementary”

Hong Chau, “Poker Face”

Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”

Stephanie Hsu, “Poker Face”

Judith Light, “Poker Face”

Shirley MacLaine, “Only Murders in the Building”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Zahn McClarnon, “Reservation Dogs”

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY EPISODE:

“Barry” – “It Takes a Psycho”

“The Bear” – “Review”

“Dead to Me” – “We’ve Reached the End”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Four Minutes”

“The Other Two” – “Cary and Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”

“Reservation Dogs” – “Mabel”

LIMITED SERIES:

“Beef”

“Black Bird”

“The English”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“A Small Light”

“This Is Going to Hurt”

TV MOVIE:

“Do Revenge”

“Fire Island”

“Prey”

“Reality”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Chaske Spencer, “The English”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jennifer Ehle, “Dead Ringers”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Ashley Park, “Beef”

Lily Rabe, “Love and Death”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Bowen Yang, “Fire Island”

VARIETY SCRIPTED SERIES:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Fab 5, “Queer Eye”

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Harley Quinn”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Jessica Chastain

Jennifer Coolidge

Kieran Culkin

Bob Odenkirk

Pedro Pascal

Sarah Snook

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Milly Alcock

Emma D’Arcy

Ayo Edebiri

Sabrina Inpacciatore

Will Sharpe

Chaske Spencer

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

NOMINATION TOTALS:

14 Nominations

“Succession”

10 Nominations

“Abbott Elementary”

8 Nominations

“The Last Of Us”

“The White Lotus”

7 Nominations

“Beef”

“Better Call Saul”

“Only Murders in the Building”

6 Nominations

“Bad Sisters”

“The Bear”

5 Nominations

“Barry”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

4 Nominations

“Black Bird”

“Dead to Me”

“House of the Dragon”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Poker Face”

3 Nominations

“Andor”

“The Crown”

“The English”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2 Nominations

“Fire Island”

“The Good Fight”

“Love and Death”

“Nailed It”

“Peaky Blinders”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

“A Small Light”

“Survivor”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“The Traitors”

1 Nomination

“The Amazing Race”

“Big Mouth”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Dead Ringers”

“Do Revenge”

“Fleishman is in Trouble”

“George and Tammy”

“Harley Quinn”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“The Other Two”

“The Patient”

“Prey”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Reality”

“Rick and Morty”

“Shrinking”

“The Simpsons”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Swarm”

“Top Chef”

“Wednesday”

“Yellowjackets”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?