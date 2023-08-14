2023 Gold Derby TV Awards: Winners will be announced on Wednesday, August 16 [WATCH]

TV fans have to wait until January (at least) to learn this year’s Emmy winners, but before then you’ll find out who some of the savviest TV fans online selected as this season’s best of the best. The 2023 Gold Derby TV Awards winners will be announced on Wednesday, August 16, at 9:00am Pacific/Noon Eastern (click the video box above). Over 1,400 of our registered users worldwide voted for the winners across 30 categories at these 20th annual kudos. Bookmark this page to watch the webcast when it premieres, and check out the complete list of nominees here.

“Succession” dominated our nominations with 14 bids. But the corporate drama actually hasn’t won the top Gold Derby Award since 2020. In 2022 “Pachinko” pulled off an upset in Best Drama Series, but with that show ineligible in this cycle, “Succession” is hoping to fight its way back to the top for its fourth and final season. This year it’s up against “Andor,” “Bad Sisters,” “Better Call Saul,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Peaky Blinders” and “The White Lotus.”

The reigning champ for Best Comedy Series, however, is back in the conversation this year. “Only Murders in the Building” took top honors in 2022 for its freshman season, and it returns this year with seven total noms. But this year’s top comedy contender based on its nominations total is actually “Abbott Elementary,” which racked up 10 bids. Those two sophomore series are joined in the Best Comedy lineup by “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Dead to Me,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Reservation Dogs” and 2021 champ “Ted Lasso.”

Among longform programs, “Beef” is on top with seven bids including Best Limited Series, where it faces “Black Bird,” “The English,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “A Small Light” and “This is Going to Hurt.” The five telefilm contenders are “Do Revenge,” “Fire Island,” “Prey,” “Reality” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” So which programs and performers will ultimately prevail on August 16? TV fans just like you decided, and some races came down to the wire. Unlike the Emmys, we’ll spill our secrets on which races were close and which were complete blowouts. Some victories came down to just a handful of votes, so every ballot made a difference.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?