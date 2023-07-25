‘Golda’ biopic starring Helen Mirren as the Israeli prime minister drops trailer

Helen Mirren’s controversial turn as former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in the indie feature biopic “Golda” begins playing in U.S. theaters on August 24. In advance of the international co-production’s release, Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures dropped the official trailer on Tuesday for a thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in Israel in 1973. It co-stars Camille Cottin and Liev Schreiber as Henry Kissinger. See the trailer above.

The casting of Oscar winner and four-time Emmy victor Mirren as Meir last year was steeped in debate. The real-life Meir was a Jew who was born in Kyiv and grew up in Milwaukee before immigrating to Israel. Mirren is neither Jewish nor Israeli, and her being hired for the role spurred questions over whether non-Jews should play Jews on stage and screen (the so-called “Jewface” question) and indeed whether Jews count in the push for representation in Hollywood. British comedian Maureen Lipman opined last year, “It would never be allowed for Ben Kingsley to play Nelson Mandela.”

“Golda” had its world premiere in February at the Berlin Film Festival and opened this month’s Jerusalem Film Festival. According to all reports, however, Mirren is magnificent in the role. The glamorous actress was required to wear abundant makeup and prosthetics to resemble the frumpy Meir. Mirren is expected to figure prominently in the Oscar debate for lead actress. She currently ranks 11th in the Gold Derby handicap at this early date.

