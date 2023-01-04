Golden Globe predictions: Could ‘Elvis’ pull a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and win Best Picture?

The Golden Globes love musicals. They’ve demonstrated that they’re especially fond of music biopics. This year they nominated “Elvis” three times, but might we be underestimating it for the top prize? “The Fabelmans” currently has the lead in our racetrack odds, but some of our elite awards pundits say the King will take the crown.

“The Fabelmans” leads our forecasts for Best Film Drama with leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. As of this writing “Elvis” is tied with “Avatar: The Way of Water” in second place with 4/1 odds. Indeed, “The Fabelmans” has the most nominations (five) out of any film in the category, including important bids for Best Director (Steven Spielberg) and Best Screenplay (Spielberg and Tony Kushner). However, the film did show signs of vulnerability: both Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch were snubbed for Best Supporting Actor.

Meanwhile, “Elvis” could be considered to have overperformed relative to expectations. Its bids for Best Film and Best Film Drama Actor (Austin Butler) weren’t surprising, but getting Baz Luhrmann into the Best Director lineup placed the film in the upper echelon of Globes contenders. When predicting the nominations, Luhrmann ranked sixth in our odds, so many users didn’t think he’d make the cut.

But the film might not have even needed that to be considered a front-runner for Best Film. Consider “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which four years ago had only two nominations — Best Film and Best Actor (Rami Malek) — and won them both. It too was up against a movie with five nominations (“A Star is Born”), but the Hollywood Foreign Press picked the biopic even though we’d ranked it dead last in our odds.

We’re giving “Elvis” a better chance than that this year. It’s predicted to win by two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. It’s also backed by half of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby (the other half say “Fabelmans”). Do you agree with them that “Elvis” will upset?

