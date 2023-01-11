Golden Globes 2023: Which 6 Experts were best at predicting movie winners?

Congratulations to six of Experts for being the best at predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie winners on Tuesday night. Finishing at the top score of 71.43% are Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Michael Musto (Queerty), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (ABC) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). They are tops among 24 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top Experts getting 10 of 14 categories correct. The Golden Globe ceremony was created by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for NBC and was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

For the other 18 Experts predicting, there is a nine-way tie at 64.29% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Eric Deggans (NPR), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Up next at 57.14% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). At an even 50.00% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). In the final spot are Tim Gray (Variety) and Andrea Mandell (People) at 42.86%.

