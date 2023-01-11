Golden Globes 2023 movie winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User JParham for an amazing score of 92.86% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie winners on Tuesday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of 26 other people at 85.71% and has a good point score of 5,861 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 13 of 14 categories correct. In fact, the only miss was “Argentina, 1985” for Best Foreign Language Film. The Golden Globe ceremony was created by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for NBC and was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson and Tom O’Neil are tied for first place at 71.43%. We then have a four-way tie at 64.29% for Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Following at 57.14% are Charles Bright, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond. Coming in at 50.00% are Riley Chow and Marcus Dixon. See Editors’ scores.

