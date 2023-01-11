Golden Globes 2023 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Iloveawardsshows86 for an outstanding score of 92.31% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes TV winners on Tuesday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of Entertain-me, Zuranthium and Brenda, who each scored 84.62%. Our champ also has a good point score of 9,993 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,900 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 12 of 13 categories correct. In fact, the only miss on the entire evening was “House of the Dragon” for Best Drama Series.

SEEGolden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow, Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan are best with 61.54%. They are followed by a five-way tie at 53.85% for Charles Bright, Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen and myself. Next at 46.15% are Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond. The final slot at 38.46% is held by Rob Licuria. See Editors’ scores.

