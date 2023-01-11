Golden Globes 2023: Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) tops all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Expert Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) for a great score of 69.23% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes TV winners on Tuesday night. He is best among 15 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,900 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 9 of 13 categories correct for the Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. That included some tough ones, like Zendaya (“Euphora”) for Best Drama Actress and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) for Best Comedy Actor.

For the other 14 Experts, second place is held by seven people at 61.54%: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Peter Travers (ABC). Next at 53.85% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 46.15% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Tim Gray (Variety) then has 30.77%.

