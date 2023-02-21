Golden Globes returning to Sunday in 2024, but its broadcast home is up in the air

Guess who’s back on Sunday night. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday.

The Globes will reclaim its usual post on the first (non-New Year’s Day) Sunday to kick off awards season, but it’s still unknown where the ceremony will air next year. The HFPA did not announce a broadcast partner, but producers at Dick Clark Productions have “multiple offers” from linear TV and streaming networks, including the Globes’ most recent home, NBC, according to our sister site Variety.

Last month, the Globes aired on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to avoid the final regular season NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 8 and the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9. It was the Globes’ telecast since 2021 after NBC, which has aired the Globes since 1996, dropped the show in 2022 in the wake of a Los Angeles Times exposé that revealed that the HFPA did not have any Black members. The HFPA announced its winners in 2022 in a private ceremony with no nominees in attendance. After the group underwent reforms, NBC agreed to air the ceremony in 2023 under a one-year contract.

SEE Full list of Golden Globe winners

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th annual ceremony, which also streamed on Peacock, drew 6.3 million viewers on NBC, down from the 6.9 million that the 2021 telecast earned. The ceremony was topped by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Abbott Elementary,” both of which took home three awards.

If the Globes leaves NBC, it’ll be the second awards show to change broadcast partners in recent weeks. Last month, the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced it will air on Netflix starting in 2024 (this year’s ceremony, on Sunday, will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube page) after losing TNT and TBS as broadcast partners last year.

Full disclosure: Dick Clark Productions is owned by joint venture Penske Media Eldridge, sharing Gold Derby’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?